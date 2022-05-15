Sen. Hagerty Says He's 'No' On Ukraine Aid, US Going In 'Bad Direction'

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said on Sunday that’ll he’ll vote “no” on a new $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, lamenting that President Joe Biden is taking the United States “in a bad direction.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Hagerty said the United States has to take care of matters at home first.

“I'll be a no on the percentage,” he said of the package.

“We've got to look at our own national security first,” he said, adding: “We're not taking care of our own country.”

“The best thing Biden administration could do the is stop the war that he's waged on American industry,” he said. “That would lower price overall. That would take the funding away from Putin's war machine against Ukraine and make our economy better here. Biden will not do that, and he's taken us in a bad direction.”

According to Hagerty, the vote will be up to each Senator’s conscience.

“We've already committed a great deal of money, and I know people are concerned that money is being well spent, and we should certainly take effort to oversee that carefully,” he said. “At the same time, we've got to take care of things at home first.”

Hagerty charged there’s no responsibility taken by the Biden administration for inflation.

“He's calling us every name in the book, looking for scapegoats here in America with the previous president or trying to blame this on [Russia President] Vladimir Putin,” Hagerty charged.

“This was well underway before Putin waged his war on Ukraine. It wouldn't be happening if Joe Biden had not waged war on American energy in the first place.”

“People see through this administration,” the Senator charged.

“And Biden has one failure after the other to point to. The failure of Afghanistan has precipitated global concern about America's posture. Our adversaries obviously emboldened. That stepped up Putin's activities in Ukraine, North Korea's back at it again. The world is in a more dangerous place thanks to Joe Biden, and what does he do? Blame Americans.”

