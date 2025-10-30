Vance: Will 'Get to the Bottom' of UFO Phenomenon

Vice President JD Vance opened up about his interest in UFOs on Miranda Devine's "Pod Force One" show this week, admitting that he's kept an open mind about "spiritual forces" in the world.

Vance touched on a variety of topics on the New York Post's podcast but hit a lighter and more spiritual side when Devine admitted to being a "mad UFO-lunatic," to which Vance laughed and said, "Me too."

Vance noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "is really into" UFOs as well and said the two discussed the topic during their days in the U.S. Senate.

Rubio is prominently featured in the trailer for the documentary "Age of Disclosure," which shows many high-ranking government officials confirming the existence of "other worldly things."

Devine then brought up Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, another member of the Trump administration who has been open to the possibility of extraterrestrial beings.

"It's interesting," Vance replied. "I wouldn't say that I do or don't believe it."

"I'm a big believer that there are things out there that we can't explain. And so, if another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon."

"So I'm a big believer that there are, like, spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don't see and a lot of us don't understand and a lot of us don't appreciate," he added.

"There's an interest there, an intrigue, but I haven't really had the time to dig in."

"There's this crazy person inside me, and I'll put the tinfoil hat on from time to time," Vance said, adding that although he is busy, he will "get to the bottom of this."

Interest in UFOs has increased during the first year of the Trump administration when the White House announced in June an order to "restore American airspace sovereignty."

The task force recognizes the growing threat of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and seeks to increase restrictions over critical infrastructure and develop new drone detection technologies.

The National UFO Reporting Center noted in July that it had received more than 2,000 incidents of UFO sightings in the first half of 2025.