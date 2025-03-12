Iran: Trump Nuclear Talks Offer 'Deceptive'

The leader of Iran has called the latest U.S. attempt at nuclear talks "deceptive."



Axios reports Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told a crowd that a letter from President Donald Trump related to potential nuclear talks was "deceptive" and intended to make it appear as if Iran does not want to negotiate.

The Trump letter was delivered to Iran by an adviser of the United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Iran's response to that letter is the latest in a string of rebuttals against talks with the United States.

On Monday, Khamenei accused Trump of attempted intimidation when Trump ended a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to purchase electricity from Iran.

That was just a day after Iran had indicated some willingness to sit down for nuclear talks.

The latest nuclear pushback from Iran comes just before a scheduled meeting on Friday with Chinese leaders hosting a talk on nuclear issues with Russian and Iranian government representatives.