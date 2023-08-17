US Sanctions Lebanon Group Linked to Hezbollah

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday designated Lebanon-based Green Without Borders (GWB) and its leader, Zuhair Subhi Nahla, as terrorism supporters.

Announcing the designation, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, said, “The United States rejects Hizballah’s cynical efforts to cloak its destabilizing terrorist activities with false environmentalism.”

Nelson indicated that the designation and sanctioning of Green Without Borders was narrowly focused.

“We will continue to support the many Lebanese civil society groups protecting Lebanon’s unique and sensitive natural environment while also relentlessly pursuing Hizballah and their support networks,” he said.

Green Without Borders was founded in 2013 as a supposed non-profit environmental group focused on planting trees and protecting nature areas in Lebanon.

The Treasury Department admitted what Israel has said for several years, that GWB “has served as a cover for Hizballah’s activities in southern Lebanon along the Blue Line.”

The Treasury Department further stated that GWB has established “outposts manned by Hizballah operatives in more than a dozen locations,” which have “impeded United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon peacekeepers from fulfilling their UN Security Council (UNSC) mandate to monitor the implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701.”

Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD) Senior Vice President for Research, Jonathan Schanzer, said, “The Israelis have been sounding the alarm about Green Without Borders for several years now. This imposter charity has consistently posed a threat to regional security through the erection of outposts along the Lebanese border that Hezbollah could exploit.”

Most of the observation posts, which the group says are for spotting forest fires, are located within meters of the border with Israel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also spoken out against GWB. In July, Guterres said that despite “repeated requests to the Lebanese Armed Forces,” UNIFIL has been prevented from accessing several GWB sites along the border.

The Treasury Department’s statement also acknowledged that GWB has caused problems for Lebanese citizens as well, saying, “encroachment on private property by GWB and Hezballah and propagandizing by GWB have also caused well-documented clashes with locals.”

Christian residents of southern Lebanon have also decried GWB. Last year, a dispute between GWB and local Maronite Christian farmers in the town of Rmeish over land usage led to Hezbollah fighters coming and threatening the Christians.

GWB leader Zuhair Subhi Nahla has rejected claims that his organization is cover for terror activities.

“We are not an arm for anyone,” Nahla told The Associated Press in January. “We, as an environmental association, work for all the people and we are not politicized.”

This article originally appeared on All Arab News and is reposted with permission.