US Defense Secretary Seeks to Reassure Mideast Allies

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has traveled to the Middle East to strengthen Washington's ties with its regional allies Jordan, Israel, and Egypt.

The defense secretary began his Middle East tour in the Jordanian capital, Amman, where he met with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The overall purpose of Austin's regional three-country tour is to convey the Biden administration's commitments to its allies. However, he is also expected to inform the Israeli government that Washington is concerned about the rising tension and violence in the West Bank.

Austin is also expected to express Washington's concern about Egypt's systematic human rights violations.

"Austin will convey enduring U.S. commitment to the Middle East and provide reassurance to our partners that the United States remains committed to supporting their defense," said a senior American defense official on condition of anonymity.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led the U.S. forces in the Middle East until 2022, stressed that the region remains important to American interests and Washington is concerned about China's expansion into the region.

"I think this trip is an excellent example of an opportunity to continue to tell people in the theater [region] that they remain important to us," said McKenzie.

While the United States repeatedly has articulated its commitment to Israel's security, the Biden administration also has been vocal about the growing violence and tensions in the West Bank.

"He [Austin] will also be quite frank with Israeli leaders about his concerns regarding the cycle of violence in the West Bank and consult on what steps Israeli leaders can take to meaningfully restore calm before the upcoming holidays," McKenzie said.

Gen. Mark Milley, the U.S.' 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently visited Israel to strengthen bilateral military ties between Washington and Jerusalem.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.