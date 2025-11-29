House Armed Services Vows 'Full Accounting' on Boat Strikes

House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Ranking Member Adam Smith, D-Wash., issued a joint statement Saturday in response to reports that U.S. forces carried out a follow-up strike in the Caribbean.

"This committee is committed to providing rigorous oversight of the Department of Defense's military operations in the Caribbean," the statement, posted to X, read.

"We take seriously the reports of follow-on strikes on boats alleged to be ferrying narcotics in the SOUTHCOM region and are taking bipartisan action to gather a full accounting of the operation in question."

The committee said it expects further briefings as it reviews the circumstances surrounding the report.