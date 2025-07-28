WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | eu | trade deal

US Still Working on EU Trade Deal, No China Breakthrough Expected

Monday, 28 July 2025 09:47 AM EDT

The United States is still working on aspects of its EU trade deal, including steel and digital services taxes, even as it meets with China this week to push talks forward and continues negotiations with India, the U.S. trade representative said on Monday.

"There are certainly areas to keep working on in different sectors," Jamieson Greer told CNBC in an interview, referring to the U.S.-EU framework announced over the weekend.

On China, he said: "I don't expect some kind of enormous breakthrough today. What I expect is continued monitoring and checking in on the implementation of our agreement thus far." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
