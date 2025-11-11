WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: u.s. consumer financial protection bureau | federal reserve | funds

US Consumer Watchdog Reports Legal Block on Accessing Funds

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 08:08 AM EST

The top U.S. consumer watchdog said on Monday it was legally prohibited from drawing cash from the Federal Reserve to support continuing operations, but that its current funding should last through the end of this year "at least."

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has declined funding since President Donald Trump took control in February, with Trump and acting Director Russell Vought stating that the agency’s functions should be reassessed and potentially consolidated.

Its workforce faces mounting uncertainty over the CFPB's ability to continue to pay them or offer severance while a legal battle plays out over the Trump administration's plans to fire the vast majority of staff.

In a statement, the agency said an administration legal opinion held that because the Federal Reserve System was not currently reporting "combined earnings" under the 2010 statute which created the CFPB, the agency could not lawfully draw funding from the central bank.

The CFPB receives its funding directly from the Federal Reserve, unlike federal agencies for which Congress appropriates money annually.

"The Bureau anticipates having sufficient funds to continue operations until at least December 31, 2025," the statement said.

Representatives of the Federal Reserve did not respond to requests for comment outside normal working hours.

Federal courts and the Texas Attorney General have rejected the premise that the CFPB can only draw funds from a Fed surplus, finding that law does not require this. The Supreme Court last year upheld the constitutionality of the CFPB's funding structure.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The top U.S. consumer watchdog said on Monday it was legally prohibited from drawing cash from the Federal Reserve to support continuing operations, but that its current funding should last through the end of this year "at least."The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection...
u.s. consumer financial protection bureau, federal reserve, funds
245
2025-08-11
Tuesday, 11 November 2025 08:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved