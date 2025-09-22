FDA to Initiate Process for Safety Label Change on Acetaminophen: RFK Jr.

The federal government is taking steps to warn doctors and patients about possible risks linked to one of the nation’s most commonly used pain medications.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will issue a physicians’ notice on the potential dangers of using acetaminophen during pregnancy and begin the process of adding a new safety warning label.

The move comes in response to growing scientific concern over whether acetaminophen — widely sold under brand names like Tylenol — may be associated with developmental disorders such as autism when taken by expectant mothers. Although acetaminophen has long been considered safe for use in pregnancy when used as directed, some recent studies have raised questions about its possible impact on fetal brain development.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the FDA is advising the medical community to carefully weigh the risks and benefits of recommending acetaminophen to pregnant women," Kennedy said. "We are committed to ensuring physicians and patients are fully informed as more research continues."

Mounting Scientific Debate

The announcement underscores a scientific debate that has intensified in recent years. Some peer-reviewed studies have found correlations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and higher rates of autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. Critics argue the evidence remains inconclusive, noting that association does not prove causation, and that other environmental or genetic factors may be at play.

Still, health advocates and some researchers have pushed for more transparency and stronger warning labels, pointing out that millions of pregnant women worldwide rely on acetaminophen for pain and fever management.

Regulatory Path Forward

The FDA’s planned physicians’ notice is an interim step while regulators review whether to mandate a permanent safety label change. Such a process typically involves independent advisory committee review, public comment and formal rulemaking. If finalized, the updated labeling will represent one of the most significant shifts in pregnancy medication guidance in decades.

For now, Kennedy stressed that pregnant women should not panic but should consult their doctors before taking acetaminophen. "This is about informed decision-making," he said. "We want families to have the best possible guidance as the science evolves."