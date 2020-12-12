Trump Slams Barr, SCOTUS Decision in Twitter Attacks

President Donald Trump on Saturday took to Twitter to slam Attorney General William Barr for not revealing "the truth" about Hunter Biden before the election and to rail against the Supreme Court's decision not to take up a Texas lawsuit filed against four states, calling the ruling a "legal disgrace."

"Why didn't Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden," Trump tweeted. "Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on - Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!"

He also said that "IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but "Justice" took too long. Will be DOA!"

Trump's other tweets claimed that the court "let us down" by rejecting the bid from Texas, backed up by Trump, to invalidate ballots in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

"No Wisdom, No Courage!" the president said in one tweet late Friday night, which he followed with a barrage of other messages posted into the early morning hours.

"So, you're the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far - and purportedly lost," he said in a two-part tweet.

"You can't get 'standing' before the Supreme Court, so you 'intervene' with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got 'screwed', something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!"

He then tagged Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in his claim that the SCOTUS decision is a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!!"

In yet another tweet, Trump called the decision a "a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice" and declared that the people of the United States were cheated because his campaign was "never even given our day in court."

"The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America," Trump later added. All they were interested in is "standing", which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!

He also declared he won the election by a landslide "in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud" and accused two GOP governors, Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona of being "RINO Republicans" who "allowed states that I won easily to be stolen."

The president further declared, in an all-caps tweet that "WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!"

Trump also retweeted several items from conservative pundits, and at one point announced that the FDA had approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on an emergency use basis, and posted a video of himself talking about the medication.