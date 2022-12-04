Hunter Biden's Laptop Repairman 'Vindicated' by Twitter Exposé

Twitter's Elon Musk-led exposé has a Delaware laptop repairman feeling "vindicated" after years of smears and been forced into financial "ruin" for having blown the whistle on Hunter Biden's laptop.

"I'm grateful," John Paul Mac Isaac said Sunday in a televised interview. "I don't know how many people know, but I basically was financially ruined by Twitter last year.

"I tried to save my career because Twitter labeled my actions hacking."

Mac Isaac had sued Twitter for defamation and Musk released a trove of examples of how the social media company was moved to silence the reports on Biden's laptop by President Joe Biden's campaign and administration.

"So obviously watching Elon release this material Friday night was very exciting for me because what I felt like I knew the whole time was true. And I feel vindicated."

Mac Isaac joked Musk now has some free laptop repair coming: If he wants it, "he's got it."

"If he had bought Twitter during the lawsuit, I think things would have worked out a little bit better for me, but you know, it is what it is," Mac Isaac said. "And I'm grateful that the truth is coming out now and that I'm vindicated.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and released Twitter files Friday night, exposing the cover up by the social media giant in a Democrat-ordered election meddling campaign.

Mac Isaac had denounced efforts to dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop revelations because it was from "hacked materials."

"The FBI took possession of the laptop on Dec. 9, and with that they took all my notes, all my information that I had provided them, and so they had ample time to review that data and realize that it wasn't Russia," Mac Isaac said.

"When I watched the internet shutdown on Oct. 14, the New York Post came out with the story at 6:30 in the morning. By 9 o'clock, you couldn't find any discussion of it on the internet. That's not something that happens naturally.

"That's something that's coordinated and set up so that when the story broke, they were going to be ready, they could flick a switch and they could shut it down, and that's exactly what happened."

Mac Isaac was contracted by Hunter Biden to repair the laptop, but it was ultimately left and never paid for, contractually becoming property of the Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop in April 2019.

Mac Isaac's lawsuit against Twitter was dismissed, but legal action remains active against other parties.

Mac Isaac recently released his book "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," telling "the story of how I tried to get the Hunter Biden laptop evidence to the authorities."