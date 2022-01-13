Twitter Allows Iran's Animated Video Depicting Trump Assassination

Iran officials have not been banned by Twitter for making calls to assassinate former President Donald Trump, and now Iran has released a video showing Trump being killed by a drone as he plays golf in Mar-a-Lago.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's website has published a video vowing revenge against Trump for the killing of QUDs Force Cmdr. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, according to the Sun.

The video was also shared by Iran activists in America, and rebuked by former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell.

"Outrageous. There must be a swift and strong reaction from @jakejsullivan and @JoeBiden," Grenell tweeted. "And why is @Twitter allowing this guy to use their platform?"

The video titled "Revenge is inevitable" shows an animated Trump getting targeted and killed by a drone strike conducted by Iran, with the man conducting the attack having a photo of Soleimani next to him on his desk.

It finishes with a statement in English and Farsi: "Revenge is definite."

The call for violence on Twitter has Republicans denouncing a double standard that permits violence against conservatives and Twitter censorship over Jan. 6 — blocking the U.S. president's account on its platform, while protecting accounts of terrorists and enemies of the United States.

"So, the leftist oligarchs at Twitter will allow the [guard corps] to tweet death threats at President Trump but will deplatform him for calling for a peaceful protest?" Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., of the House Foreign Affairs Committee told The Washington Free Beacon. "Last I checked, making death threats is inciting violence."

The clip was released "on the eve of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of General Haj Qassem Soleimani and the accompanying martyrs based on the statements of Ayatollah Khamenei about Martyr Soleimani," the website reads.

It also quotes Khamenei from a meeting with Soleimani's family: "Martyr Soleimani is permanent, he is alive forever.

"Those who martyred him — Trump and his ilk — are in the dustbin of history and will be forgotten in the dustbin of history, but he is alive forever.

"The martyr is like this and his enemies will be lost and buried. Of course, God willing, they will be lost and buried after they pay the price for their worldliness."