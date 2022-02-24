Twitter, Facebook Mum on Allowing Russian Officials to Use Platforms

Social media entities are refusing to comment on permitting Russian officials to post Ukraine invasion updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter declined to comment to Fox News Digital on potentially blocking Vladimir Putin or Russians from posting, while Facebook and its Instagram property both did not immediately respond, according to the Fox News report.

The Kremlin's official Twitter account has 1.2 million followers, while the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted 20 tweets to its nearly 383,000 followers Thursday.

"President #Putin: The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for 8 years now, have been facing genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime," MFA Russia tweeted.

"To this end, we will seek to demilitarise & denazify Ukraine, bring to trial those who perpetrated bloody crimes vs civilians."

The account calls the U.S. a "veritable 'empire of lies.'"

Also, a Vladimir Putin Facebook page with 3 million followers called the day of the invasion, "Defender of the Fatherland Day."

Among the other active social media accounts: