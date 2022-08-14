Rep. Turner: 'High Level of Skepticism' About Mar-a-Lago Raid

Lawmakers in Congress have a “high level of skepticism” about the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Turner said those doubts among lawmakers will have to be addressed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We don't have to speculate. We have the clearance. We have the oversight ability,” he said. “Attorney General Garland needs to provide these materials. You have bipartisan calls to do that … Let us see them and we can tell you what our answer is, what our discernment is, of whether or not this is a true national security threat or whether or not this is an abuse … by Attorney General Garland.”

According to Turner, the Department of Justice had options available “including just going to court and asking for the court to enforce the subpoena that they had.”

“Clearly, no one is above the law,” he continued. “Donald Trump is not above the law and Attorney General Garland is not above the law either. Congress has …the powers of oversight. He needs to comply.

"We've seen material like this before. We've seen materials that have been submitted to courts for warrants. This is not unprecedented. [Garland’s] actions are unprecedented in history, and he has a lot of questions to answer.”

Turner asserted the FBI “had other options” rather than its hourslong raid.

“Certainly, you have to understand that going into his house, especially the former president, President [Joe] Biden's political rival, into his house for nine hours is the most intrusive and invasive… Attorney General Garland has to justify that ... He needs to tell us what is the justification? Show us the documents. What is the clearance? Show us the goods ... nine hours in Trump's residence. They're going to have to justify that.”

