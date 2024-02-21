Tulsi Gabbard to Headline Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

According to an invitation obtained by The Hill, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort next month.

Gabbard is slated to speak at the 917 Society's annual fundraiser on March 7 for a night in Palm Beach "celebrating the Constitution."

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed to Fox News' Laura Ingraham that Gabbard was on his short list of potential running mates and the only onetime Democrat. Republicans mentioned were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Rep. Bryon Donalds of Florida, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to the invitation, dinner for the event will set guests back $1,250.

Although Trump and Gabbard share an antipathy to foreign wars, the onetime Democratic presidential candidate has taken positions over the years that could alienate her from mainstream Republican voters. During her 2020 run for president, Gabbard declared support for free college tuition, a ban on so-called assault weapons, few limits on abortion, closing nuclear power plants, and studying reparations, according to Politico.

In January, Gabbard, a combat veteran, said of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's presidential aspirations on X, "Nikki Haley is no different from [former Rep.] Liz Cheney and [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton — women who have never served in the military and feel the need to 'prove' how tough they are by always advocating for more war."

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022.