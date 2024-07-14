Tulsi Gabbard: 'Logical Consequence' of Calling Trump 'Hitler'

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was "a logical consequence" of the left's extreme rhetoric concerning the former president.

A 20-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

One rally attendee died, two other spectators were critically injured, and Trump was shot in the ear.

"The assassination attempt on President Trump is a logical consequence of repeatedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler," Gabbard posted early Sunday morning on X.

"After all, if Trump truly was another Hitler, wouldn't it be their moral duty to assassinate him?"