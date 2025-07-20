Gabbard: Intel Officials Hid Anti-Trump Coup by Obama Admin

"I really cannot fathom" how special counsels run by former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former U.S. Attorney John Durham didn't highlight the evidence of an alleged "yearslong coup" against President Donald Trump in his first term, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

On Friday, Gabbard's team made public more than 100 pages of material that she said revealed the Obama administration had quietly concluded Russia didn't impact the 2016 election's vote totals via cyberattacks.

Gabbard has cited those documents as evidence of a "treasonous conspiracy" by the Obama administration to amplify "manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped" Trump win the election and called for former officials to be prosecuted, the New York Post reported.

"The only logical conclusion that I can draw in this," she told Fox, "is that there was direct intent to cover up the truth about what occurred and who was responsible and the broad network of how this seditious conspiracy was concocted and who exactly was responsible for carrying it out."

Through the 2016 campaign and much of his first administration, numerous leaks regarding Russiagate haunted Trump and led to the Mueller probe, which concluded that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election via propaganda and other means in a "sweeping and systemic fashion."

However, the Mueller investigation ultimately found insufficient evidence that any member of the 2016 Trump campaign had been "taking part in a criminal conspiracy" connected to Russia.

Towards the end of Trump's first term, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham to examine the origins of the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation, in addition to the Mueller inquiry, according to the Post

Durham concluded that review in 2023, which harshly criticized the bureau's handling of the investigation into Trump.

Gabbard emphasized that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will have to gather the evidence and decide whether to press charges.

She promised to do "all that I can" to ensure accountability and said former intelligence officials involved should be prosecuted.

"There must be indictments of those responsible, no matter how powerful they are and were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people," she said. "They all must be held accountable."

Gabbard added that "the effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic, and enacting what would be essentially a yearslong coup against President Trump."