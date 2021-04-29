Tulane Alum Hits Hunter Biden Speaker Role in Course on Fake News

A Tulane University alumnus is hardly surprised Hunter Biden will be among speakers in a 10-week course on media polarization, claiming the New Orleans, La., campus has a long history of political bias.

In an interview with Fox News posted Thursday, Ben Storch, who served as treasurer of a GOP group on campus during 2014-2018, said it disbanded in 2019 after a leader's dormitory door was set ablaze in what appeared to be a politically motivated attack. Two students were charged with aggravated arson in the case.

"The environment was unsafe to continue openly being a conservative on campus," Storch told Fox News.

"We would wear MAGA hats and in the dining room, they refused to serve us. People would yell at us ... and that escalated."

He said Tulane students aggressively opposed his political views, and claimed there was little support from the school's liberal faculty.

"There was definitely deferential treatment even from the school," Storch told Fox News.

"I hoped that they would be a little more balanced, but I don't expect them to be because I know how they've always operated,” he told the news outlet. "I know how the administration works. It's the same university president as when I was there, and to see them now sponsoring the president's son" is "disappointing."

The topic of media polarization itself is “kind of the ultimate irony that Hunter Biden is talking about fake news after all his efforts to decry his laptop as fake," he told Fox News, referring to a controversial laptop that became the center of a political firestorm in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

After the election, Hunter Biden disclosed that he was under federal investigation for his taxes.

He’s also been hammered amid reports that the Secret Service intervened in a case involving a missing gun while President Biden was vice president, The Hill reported.

The White House and Secret Service have both said that the Secret Service was not involved.

Tulane’s online course, set to begin in the Fall 2021 semester, will be co-taught by Andrew Schwartz, who is the communications director for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Other guests expected to speak include former White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, CBS News “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan, and Margaret Sullivan, columnist for The Washington Post.