Trafalgar Poll: Whitmer's Lead Over Dixon Shrinks to Four Points

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon has shrunk to four points, according to a new poll released on Friday.

The Trafalgar Group survey found that, if the election were held today, 49.4% of likely voters in Michigan would vote for Whitmer and 45.3% would vote for Dixon.

With 2.4% of voters still undecided, Whitmer failed to garner majority support among the Michiganders surveyed.

News of the tight race comes after last weekend's Democratic convention and on the eve of the Republican convention. Michigan News Source reports that the Trump-endorsed Dixon selected Shane Hernandez as her running mate on Aug. 19. On Saturday, the party's ticket will be finalized.

The race between Whitmer and Dixon, with two women competing for the governorship, is a first for the Great Lake State, according to the Michigan news outlet.

The two candidates couldn't be more different.

Vowing to "fight like hell," Whitmer is a fierce supporter of abortion rights through all nine months of pregnancy and has vetoed funding that would have assisted adoptive families.

In contrast, Dixon is boldly pro-life, the mother of four girls, and has been endorsed by Michigan Right to Life.

Whitmer is still weathering intense criticism for shutting down businesses and closing schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. A former steel industry worker, Dixon said "right now people aren't choosing Michigan and that's hurting us."

The general election is November 8.

The poll was conducted Aug. 22-25 and surveyed 1,080 likely voters in Michigan. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.