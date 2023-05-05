Sen. Tuberville Blasts Rapinoe's Support for Trans Athletes

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., says soccer star Megan Rapinoe would have had a different opinion on trans athletes competing in women's events if it happened while she was coming up as a pro athlete.

"The problem is she's voicing now her opinion that, 'Hey, trans boys should be able to compete against women.' Well, if that would have happened during her career, she'd have been working at Safeway or Piggly Wiggly," Tuberville said during an appearance on the Daily Wire's "Crain & Company" podcast this week.

"She'd never gotten on the field, but now that she's retired, 'Yeah, I'm all for this.' And that's the biggest bunch of crap I've ever heard," added the former Auburn football coach.

Rapinoe last month was one of 40 pro, Olympic and paralympic athletes to co-sign a letter to House lawmakers in opposition to the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

Rapinoe, 37, in January resigned with the OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League.

The House in late April passed the legislation, aimed at preventing biological males from competing as trans athletes in girls' and women's sports, but the Senate blocked it.

"They stand up supposedly for all this activist stuff, but they don't stand up for what's right in this country," Tuberville said.

"The main point about this is it's not fair. It's not fair to girls to know that they're going to be playing for second or third."