Trump: Talked to Tuberville Who Hinted at Electoral Challenge

President Donald Trump said Sunday he spoke to Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Saturday night, and Tuberville said he's considering challenging Democrat Joe Biden's win on Jan. 6.

Trump talked about the conversation during an interview on WABC radio on a show hosted by Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

"I spoke to a great gentleman, Tommy Tuberville, last night, and he was so excited. He said, 'You made me the most popular politician in the United States.' He said, 'I can't believe it,'" Trump said, according to The Epoch Times.

Tuberville has indicated he's considering joining an effort to challenge Biden's win when the electoral votes are opened during a joint session of Congress just after Tuberville is sworn in. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he, too, will bring up a challenge. At least one member of the House and one from the Senate must challenge the results before debate can be entertained.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has warned his members not to participate in such an effort, but Tuberville, freshly minted, and who ran on a promise to stand behind Trump, has indicated he's weighing doing just that. He's made similar comments while stumping in Georgia for fellow Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their runoff elections.

"I want to do what’s best for President Trump and the people of Alabama and the people of this country," he told Yellowhammer News. "They asked me, 'Are you going to support President Trump?' And, of course, I'm always going to support President Trump. He’s the best president of my lifetime and has done more for the people of this country and the state of Alabama than anybody. But we want to make sure we do the right thing."

The move is one of several last-ditch efforts by the president and his allies to overturn Biden's victory as recount efforts and court challenges in several swing states have failed. Trump and his allies have alleged massive voter fraud, but have failed to convince courts, including to efforts at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Joining with Brooks' effort in House are Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, while those in the Senate who may side with Tuberville are Loeffler, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rick Scott of Florida and Rand Paul of Kentucky.