WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tsa | dhs | labor union | kristi noem

DHS to TSA Agents: Will Ignore Labor Contract

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 08:29 PM EST

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it is ending the collective bargaining agreement for the Transportation Security Administration and its thousands of officers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The agency said the change was to remove "bureaucratic hurdles that will strengthen workforce agility, enhance productivity and resiliency, while also jumpstarting innovation." In a statement, the DHS said there are more TSA employees focused on union work than on screening passengers. No workers will be fired as a result of the change, according to DHS.

Union officials have pushed back, arguing that the TSA will experience a high turnover of employees if there aren't protections in place for wages.

"Nobody wants to work in a place where you have no rights or workplace protections," said Johnny Jones, secretary-treasurer for the American Federation of Government Employees TSA Council and a 22-year TSA employee. He said the decision is a violation of the law.

The TSA union described the changed as an "unprovoked attack" and promised to fight the administration, calling Republican assessments of the TSA "completely fabricated."

Then-TSA Administrator David Pekoske said last May at the signing ceremony for the deal, "If we didn't have this CBA, if we didn't have this pay package, I would submit to you, we probably wouldn't have a TSA in five or 10 years. That's how important it is."

The union represents more than 40,000 TSA employees. The labor contact signed last year was scheduled to run until 2031.

The TSA was established in 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks and the union has represented TSA employees since 2003. The DHS said the adjustment will enable employees to be promoted and earn opportunities based on individual performance and "not longevity or union membership."

"Thanks to Secretary [Kristi] Noem's action, Transportation Security Officers will no longer lose their hard-earned dollars to a union that does not represent them," read a statement from a DHS spokesperson in a press release.

"The Trump administration is committed to returning to merit-based hiring and firing policies. This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforce across the nation's transportation networks. TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it is ending the collective bargaining agreement for the Transportation Security Administration and its thousands of officers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
tsa, dhs, labor union, kristi noem
371
2025-29-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 08:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved