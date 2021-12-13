Trump Social Media Network Proves Useful for GOP Fundraising

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has partnered with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) to raise money for the 2022 midterm elections, the Daily Dot reported on Monday.

The report came after sources said they received texts allowing them to reserve usernames on TMTG's upcoming social media network, Truth Social, in exchange for a donation to the NRSC.

''TRUMP ALERT: Trump is making his comeback with a social media platform all his own, and we want YOU to join!'' a text read.

The text linked to Winred.com, the ''official, secure payments technology designed to help GOP candidates and committees win across the US.'' Users can donate to the NRSC when on the webpage or set it to make monthly contributions automatically.

The website does not have direct links to Truth Social, instead referring to ''Donald Trump's Social Media.''

Winred.com was created in 2019 and raised more than $1 billion in donations during the 2020 election campaign, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump announced Truth Social in October as an alternative to Big Tech platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

''For me, this endeavor is about much more than politics. This is about saving our country,'' Trump says on the homepage of TMTG, per NBC. ''I might be the only person in America with the megaphone, the resources, the experience, and the desire to make it all happen.''

The Truth Social terms of service warn that it will remove posts that ''disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.''

The Truth Social launch site has raised $1 billion via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Examiner reported.

''$1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. America is ready for TRUTH Social, a platform that will not discriminate on the basis of political ideology,'' Trump said in an Oct. 26 TMTG press release. ''As our balance sheet expands, TMTG will be in a stronger position to fight back against the tyranny of Big Tech.''