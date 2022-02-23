500,000 Users Flock to Trump's Truth Social Media App in First 48 Hours

Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social media platform garnered more than 500,000 users in its first 48 hours online.

The app for the platform rose to No. 1 in the Apple marketplace by Tuesday evening, Newsweek reported.

Created by the Trump Media and Technology Group, and run by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the platform "is America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology," according to the company.

It is currently available only for Apple and only in the U.S. and Canada, according to Pocketnow.com.

Trump and his team are building the platform after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube near the end of his presidency.

According to The Washington Post, the platform crashed for 13 hours Monday as it took in a 300,000-person waiting list to sign up for the service.

"We have stabilized the account creation process," Truth Social's status page read Monday. "We are working to increase the rate of new account creation."

Bill Fitzgerald, a privacy researcher, questioned the security of the new service to the Post.

"The basic thing they needed to actually get right, to get someone in the door, they couldn't get right," Fitzgerald told the Post. "There is no better sign of a rushed implementation than the fact that you can't onboard anybody. So, I'm hard-pressed to understand why anyone would trust that these people would keep their information safe."

It will take a while to be "fully operational," Nunes told former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka on Sunday, the Post reported.

"We're having to build this from scratch to make sure we can't be canceled and can't be shut down," Nunes said.

While the platform says it promotes free speech and will not engage in censorship, there are limits as outlined in the terms of service that give the company the right to suspend or close accounts without a reason.

The online version reads: