Trump's Truth Social Debuts: 'Massive Demand'

Former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social debuted in Apple's App Store on Sunday night, though "massive demand" caused trouble for some users trying to create an account.

One attempt to create a Truth Social account Monday morning — after downloading the app and verifying the user's email address — resulted in the phone number repeatedly receiving an error message.

Other users reported seeing error messages after entering a birthdate or e-mail address to create an account, CNET reported.

"Something went wrong. Please try again," the message read, CNET said.

Other users reported being placed on a waitlist after signing up.

"Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," the message read, CNET reported.

Truth Social marks Trump’s return to social media after he was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube last year.

Last week, Trump teased his highly anticipated return to social media during a test of the new platform.

"Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon," Trump wrote in a Truth Social message that was shared by son Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter.

People who preordered Truth Social had the app automatically downloaded to their iPhones.