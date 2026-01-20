WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trup | call | nato | rutte | greenland

Trump Agrees to NATO Meeting at Davos Over Greenland

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:21 AM EST

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" ‍telephone call with ‍NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said ⁠he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in ​Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify ‍who the various parties were.

"As I ⁠expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be ⁠no going back - ​On ⁠that, everyone agrees!" he said in ‍a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told ‌reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at ⁠this ​week's World ‍Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" ‍telephone call with ‍NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.
trup, call, nato, rutte, greenland
109
2026-21-20
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved