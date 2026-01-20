President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" ‍telephone call with ‍NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said ⁠he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in ​Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify ‍who the various parties were.

"As I ⁠expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be ⁠no going back - ​On ⁠that, everyone agrees!" he said in ‍a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told ‌reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at ⁠this ​week's World ‍Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory.