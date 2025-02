The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said it has terminated 388 employees hired over the last two years to align its workforce with President Donald Trump's "energy dominance" policy agenda.

The agency said it did a "thorough review" of its probationary staff, which are employees who have worked in their roles for less than two years.

“EPA has terminated 388 probationary employees after a thorough review of agency functions in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders," EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou said in a statement.