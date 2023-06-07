×
Tags: trump

US Prosecutors Notified Trump He's Inquiry Target

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 07:13 PM EDT

Federal prosecutors have notified former U.S. President Donald Trump that he is the target of an investigation, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The prosecutors sent Trump a letter informing him of the investigation, Politico reported. No further details were immediately available.

Trump lawyers met with Justice Department officials earlier this week.

A federal grand jury has been investigating Trump's retention of classified materials after leaving the White House in 2021.

A second criminal investigation is looking into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

It was not immediately clear which case the target letter refers to.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probes, declined to comment.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump's attorneys could not be reached for comment. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


