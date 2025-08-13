Trump: Only Zelenskyy Can Negotiate for Ukraine

President Donald Trump was clear Wednesday in a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European nation leaders that only Zelenskyy can determine what Ukraine will agree to in a potential ceasefire deal with Russia.

Newsmax Foreign Correspondent Alex Salvi reported the video conference involved Trump, Zelenskyy, the leaders of the U.K., France, Finland, Germany, Italy, and Poland, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy lobbied for a trilateral meeting involving himself, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin to take place at a location in Europe. Zelenskyy also said he was hopeful Trump and Putin could begin the process of initiating a ceasefire. But he said more sanctions on Russia are needed.

Trump told the leaders on the call that if there are any territorial concessions made as part of a deal, only Ukraine has the right to initiate and agree to that.

This was an advance meeting to ensure everyone who has a stake in the Russia-Ukraine conflict knows how things may progress when Trump hosts Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Trump verified that the primary goal of the mini U.S.-Russia summit is to agree on terms for a ceasefire.

Salvi also reported that French President Emmanuel Macron said all participants on the call agreed there have been no substantive talks so far about Ukraine ceding any territory seized by Russia. Macron also said nothing was off the table for potential sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire is not reached.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said following the call that "there is hope for peace in Ukraine." He said it is clear that a ceasefire agreement must come before any negotiations on the terms of a deal, and that Ukraine's security would be upheld by Trump during the meeting with Putin.

Trump and Putin are set to meet on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska. That location was determined to be the only appropriate site to meet transportation and security considerations for the two world leaders. The White House has referenced the summit as a "listening session."

Trump posted about the media coverage leading up to the event, wondering where some who offered opinions on the event got their information. "Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, 'Putin has already won.' What's that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING."