Trump Angry With TV Ad: 'Glenn Youngkin a Good Man'

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin "get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies," while hitting out at recent ads that say otherwise.

In a statement issued through his political action committee, Save America, on the day before the election, Trump said: "The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other. Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education. The reason the Fake News and perverts are working over time is to try and convince people that we do not like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not show up to vote."

He went on to repeat his claims of fraud in Virginia during the 2020 presidential election, saying, "Also, I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on. The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote. Remember this, Glenn Youngkin is a good man, a hardworking man, a successful man. He loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children’s education, and many other very good things. Terry McAuliffe is a low-life politician who lies, cheats, and steals. He was a terrible high-tax governor and would be, if elected, an even worse governor again. I say to all of our millions of followers, don’t listen to the Fake News and misleading advertisements written largely by already-acknowledged perverts. Get out and vote for a man who will be a great governor, Glenn Youngkin!"

Although Youngkin said last May that Trump "represents so much of why I’m running," the GOP candidate’s campaign has kept its distance from Trump. The former president is set to take part in a call-in event supporting Youngkin on Monday, according to the Associated Press, but will not appear alongside the candidate.