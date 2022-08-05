Trump: After 45 Wins This Week, Hints at 2024

On the same day the GOP picked Milwaukee as the site of the 2022 Republican National Convention, former President Donald Trump rolled into the Waukesha County Fairgrounds in Waukesha, Wisconsin, hinting that he might just be there making a third try at the presidency.

"This week we're 45 wins and no losses," Trump told the crowd, refering to his endorsements in primary races on Tuesday. "And you're going to send Tim Michaels, an incredible success story, Tim Michaels to the governor's mansion, and you're going to reelect the amazing Ron Johnson" to the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

"I ran twice. I won twice, did much better the second time than I did the first getting millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016," Trump said. "I was told that if we got the same number, there's no way we could lose. We got millions and millions more votes, and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president and the history of our country by far — and now we may just have to do it again, right? We may have to do it again, and bring our country back."

First, though, he said, "we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party," which is poised to take majorities in both the House and Senate in the midterm, as Democrats currently control both chambers and the White House.

Trump slammed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying, "We are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi. What the hell? What was she doing in Taiwan? She was China's dream."



Pelosi "gave them an excuse" to take military action against Taiwan, which China claims is a breakaway region, Trump said. "They've been looking for that excuse ... everything she touches turns to you-know-what."

Trump then turned to President Joe Biden.

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our country in less than two short years," he said. "The contrast between the Trump administration's amazing success — and we had amazing success — and Joe Biden's breathtaking failure could not be more stark."

Trump ticked off what he termed Biden's failures compared to his own successes.

"Less than two years ago when I was in office, gasoline for cars: $1.87 a gallon. And now it's $5.67, and even $8 a gallon, Trump said. "We gave you the largest tax cuts and regulation cuts in American history, even larger than the Reagan tax cuts that once held the record. We broke it by a lot."

The "radical Democrats" now intend to impose the "biggest tax hike in American history," he said. "The exact opposite of what I did. And they are working feverishly to pile on more regulations at levels never seen before. You're gonna have regulations like nobody's ever seen before."

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell "got taken for a ride" by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia when he finally sided with Democrats to pass the massive $730 billion climate and social-spending bill opposed by Republicans. They argue it will hurt Manchin's own state, which is a huge coal industry employer.

"Joe Manchin has totally sold out West Virginia," Trump said. "What he's done to that state is disgraceful, and I told the old broken crow, Mitch McConnell that this was going to happen ... under the Trump administration we had the greatest economy in the history of the world with no inflation."

Biden, he pointed out, created the worst inflation in 49 years.

"It's costing families nearly $6,000 a year."

After just two year's of Biden's policies, Trump said, "now we are a nation in decline. We are a nation that is failing."

"We are no longer energy independent or energy dominant as we were just two short years ago. We are a nation that is begging Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and many others for oil," Trump said. "'Please, please, please help us,' Joe Biden says. Yet we have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country in the world."

He also said the "Green New Deal" of the "radical left" will "lead to our destruction."

"We are a nation that surrendered in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers. American citizens and $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world. We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country — Ukraine — killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse," he said. "It would never have happened with me as your commander in chief. And it didn't."

Democrats, he said, have weaponized its law enforcement.

"Hey send their law enforcement out to get them because they can't beat us at the polls ...we are a nation that no longer has a free and fair press. Fake news is all you get," Trump said.

But, he added, "We will have greatness again. It was hard-working patriots like you who built this country. And it is hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country. We will stand up to the radical left lunatics and RINOs, and we will fight for America like no one has ever fought before."