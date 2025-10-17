Trump: Zelenskyy 'Looks Beautiful in His Jacket'

President Donald Trump, offering a fashion critique during his press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday afternoon, complimented the European leader on his jacket, continuing the back-and-forth that started during their first meeting earlier this year.

"I think he looks beautiful in his jacket," Trump said.

"I hope people notice … it's actually very stylish. I like it."

Zelenskyy, who was wearing a black suit jacket over a black shirt and tie, had wrapped up his comments to the press when he thanked Trump for his invitation to the White House and congratulated him for his "successful ceasefire in the Middle East."

"We understand that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not ready. I think not ready, but I think that I'm confident that with your help, we can stop this war, and we really need it," Zelenskyy said.

He also said he spoke about meeting with military companies about air defense and more, thanks to Trump's team.

Later in the briefing, a reporter asked Zelenskyy "how different" his third visit with Trump had been and whether he was feeling confident about Ukraine's future considering the success rate Trump has had with other wars.

"First of all, about the suit, [it's] the same suit because it's the same president," said Zelenskyy.

"It's very simple. The next president will have another suit."

He added that he and Trump have "important dialogues," and he thinks they are beginning to "understand each other."

The issue over Zelenskyy's attire started at the Ukrainian president's first meeting with Trump at the White House, which, among other issues, was tense over what he'd chosen to wear to the meeting.

U.S. officials had reportedly asked him to wear a formal suit, but Zelenskyy arrived in military-style clothing instead.

Even before the leaders sat down, Trump was shown on video greeting Zelenskyy, telling him, "You're all dressed up."

During the meeting, a reporter asked Zelenskyy, "Why don't you wear a suit?"

"You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?"

"You have problems?" Zelenskyy replied. "I will wear a costume after this war will finish."

Zelenskyy has said that he wears informal clothing to show solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers.

During their second meeting, in August, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in an all-black suit with no tie, and Trump was quick to comment.

When the reporter who had criticized Zelenskyy in February told the Ukrainian president he looked "fabulous" in the suit, Trump added, "I said the same thing."