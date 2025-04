President Donald Trump on Friday said he had a "productive" call with Vietnam's leader To Lam during which Lam offered to reduce tariffs on U.S. imports to his country.

"Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S.," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I thanked him on behalf of our Country, and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future."