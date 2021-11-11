Trump Honors Vets on Veterans Day: 'Incredible People'

Former President Donald Trump honored U.S. military service members in a Veterans Day message Thursday and promised that America "will be back."

"On this Veterans Day, I'd like to pay tribute to all of those incredible people, and you are indeed incredible people, who serve so well and so strong and so powerfully in the United States armed forces," Trump said in a video tweeted by spokeswoman Liz Harrington. "We love you. Our nation respects you. The world respects you. And, we will come back.

"Our country has gone through a lot. The last period of time has been very, very tough, watching what you had to watch, but our country will be back and will be back stronger than ever. Happy Veterans Day."

Newsmax was among the first outlets to receive the 38-second video message showing Trump speaking while sitting at an office desk with the U.S. flag over his right shoulder.

Trump continues to be a strong supporter of the U.S. military. He blasted the Biden administration for its disastrous troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying President Joe Biden did not listen to his military advisers and failed service members.

During an interview on Glenn Beck’s radio show in September, Trump said Biden’s actions in Afghanistan were "indefensible."

Asked if the current administration had followed his withdrawal plans, Trump said, "No. Not even a little bit — and we had a great plan. It was based on many conditions. For instance, you can’t kill American soldiers."

"[We warned the Taliban] if you kill any Americans or any American soldiers, we’re going to hit you harder than any country has ever been hit before," he said.

"For approximately 18 months, not one American soldier was killed. You have to understand I did want to get out with dignity and I wanted to take our equipment out, and I didn’t want to get soldiers killed."

After three Biden administration military leaders testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Trump joined people in calling for an independent commission to investigate what he called the "disastrous withdrawal" of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

"Rather than the political Jan. 6 'Unselect Committee of Radical Left Democrats' and Democrat wannabes (Warmonger Liz Cheney and Cryin' Adam Kinzinger)," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC, "Congress should set up a 'Commission on the Disastrous Withdrawal From Afghanistan,' to figure out what went wrong, why so many of our warriors were killed, and why so much money (85 billion dollars), in the form of weapons and military equipment, was left behind for the Taliban to use — and to sell to other countries."

