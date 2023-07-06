×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | valet | walt nauta | plea

Trump Aide Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Docs Case

Trump Aide Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Docs Case

Walt Nauta arrives at Miami International Airport on June 12. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Thursday, 06 July 2023 11:09 AM EDT

Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse Thursday to charges he helped the former U.S. president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

Nauta smiled at reporters but said nothing on his arrival at the court before his arraignment. His lawyer entered the plea.

Nauta made his initial appearance alongside Trump on June 13 but was not arraigned for lack of a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida. His arraignment was postponed a second time in late June for the same reason.

Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts for allegedly retaining national security documents without authorization and obstructing justice.

Nauta, a former White House valet and now a Trump aide, faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump's lawyers who were searching for classified material sought by the U.S. Justice Department. He also is accused of lying to investigators during a voluntary interview.

Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to delay the trial until Dec. 11. She had set an initial trial date of Aug. 14.

Trump is the first U.S. president past or present to face criminal charges in both federal and state courts.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, in charge of the prosecution, accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his New Jersey golf club.

In addition to the documents case, Trump is charged in New York with allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty also in that case.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says the investigations are part of a political plot against him.

Cannon has set a July 14 hearing over how classified information in the case will be handled. Legal experts have said the complexities surrounding the use of highly classified documents as evidence are likely to delay Trump's trial.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse Thursday to charges he helped the former U.S. president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.
trump, valet, walt nauta, plea
370
2023-09-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 11:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved