Trump: US 'Negotiating Right Now for Greenland'

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is "negotiating right now for Greenland," underscoring his continued willingness to pursue bold foreign policy moves.

Trump answered reporters' questions outside the White House before departing for Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"Well, I think Greenland's going to want us," Trump told reporters. "But we get along very well with Europe. We'll see how it all works out. We're negotiating right now for Greenland."

The remark revived international attention on a topic floated by Trump last year — a potential U.S. interest in acquiring the large, autonomous Danish territory.

Greenland, rich in minerals and strategically positioned in the Arctic, has been the subject of increased geopolitical competition, especially as China and Russia expand their presence in the region.

When Trump first raised the idea in 2019, Denmark's leaders swiftly rebuffed the notion, and U.S. media widely portrayed the proposal as rhetorical rather than serious policy.

At the time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the suggestion "absurd," and Denmark's Foreign Ministry insisted Greenland was not for sale.

Still, defense analysts have noted that Greenland's strategic value is real — particularly for missile defense, early warning radars, and Arctic logistics — as China and Russia seek to increase influence in the High North.

Trump's Friday comments came as the White House pushes a broader foreign policy agenda that emphasizes American strength and global leadership.

In recent months, Trump has ordered continued sanctions on adversaries, pursued expanded energy exports, and strengthened military cooperation with key allies.

A U.S.-Greenland focus also reflects renewed interest in Arctic policy.

Last year, the Pentagon released its first Arctic strategy, deeming the region a "senior-level priority."

Experts have warned that China's "Polar Silk Road" ambitions and Russia's military buildup in the Arctic could challenge U.S. interests.

"We have very good relations with Greenland and Denmark," Trump added Friday. "But there are things we're discussing."

While critics have mocked Trump's earlier remarks as unserious, supporters argue the president is drawing attention to American strategic interests that have long been neglected.

They note that Greenland contains untapped mineral wealth, potential rare earth elements, and key military positioning — all important factors in a 21st-century geopolitical landscape.

Greenland's government has not publicly responded to Trump's latest comments, and Denmark has reiterated in past years that Greenland is not for sale.