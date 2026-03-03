Trump: US Stockpiles Ready to 'Win Big' Despite Biden's Moves

President Donald Trump said U.S. munitions stockpiles are enough to triumph against Iran despite his predecessor "giving away" what he described as the "highest end" weapons to countries such as Ukraine.

In a Truth Social post late Monday, Trump insisted American munitions, particularly at the mid- and upper midgrade levels, have "never been higher or better," dismissing concerns about shortfalls at the Pentagon.

"As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons," Trump wrote, adding that "wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)."

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden, accusing him of "GIVING everything to P.T. Barnum (Zelenskyy!) of Ukraine — Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth."

He said Biden failed to replace high-end systems, leaving the U.S. less prepared prior to his own administration's mobilization.

"While he gave so much of the super high end away (FREE!), he didn't bother to replace it," Trump asserted before declaring that he "rebuilt the military in my first term" and that "The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!"

Trump's comments come amid the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran, launched Saturday.

Tensions continue to rise after retaliatory strikes by Iran following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subsequent military engagements in the region.

Critics — including defense analysts and some Pentagon officials — have noted that certain categories of U.S. munitions, particularly air defense interceptors and precision long-range stocks, have been pressured by extended overseas commitments.

Longstanding transfers of weapons to allies, including Ukraine and Israel, have drawn down some inventories, prompting pauses and reviews of shipments in recent years, Newsweek reported in January.

Nevertheless, Trump's allies in Congress have echoed his position, saying American manufacturing and logistical capabilities can support sustained operations and replenishment.

Supporters say the president's focus on U.S. readiness, rather than foreign aid, strengthens national security and sends a deterrent message to Tehran.

The White House has not released detailed breakdowns of current stockpile levels, citing national security, but Trump's remarks signal confidence that U.S. forces remain equipped to confront Iranian threats and a prolonged conflict.

Reuters contributed to this report.