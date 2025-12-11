WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Plans to Appoint US General to Lead Gaza Security Force

Thursday, 11 December 2025 07:13 AM EST

The Trump administration is planning to appoint an American two-star general to command the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

A United Nations Security Council resolution, adopted on Nov. 17, authorized a Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who visited Israel this week, told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials that the Trump administration is going to lead the ISF and appoint a two-star general as its commander, Axios said.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that an announcement about which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace should be made early next year.

The resolution, drafted by the U.S., described the Board of Peace as a transitional administration "that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for the redevelopment of Gaza” in line with Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the war with militant group Hamas. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


