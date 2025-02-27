Trump Renews Obama-Era Order on Ukraine

President Donald Trump extended an order on Thursday first implemented under former President Barack Obama declaring Russia's actions in the Ukraine and Crimea a national emergency.

Executive Order 13600 was signed by Obama on March 6, 2014, declaring "that the actions and of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine … threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropration of its assets."

The order was extended and expanded again in 2018 under Trump and again in 2022 under former President Joe Biden. Each expansion further defined threats by Russia and actions for the U.S. to take to mitigate those threats. Trump's order extends the national emergency for another year.

The order comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump are close to signing a deal to give U.S. companies access to Ukraine's vast mineral wealth in compensation for the nearly $200 billion in military aid given over the last three years.

This is a developing story.