WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | ukraine | russia | barack obama | joe biden | mineral deal

Trump Renews Obama-Era Order on Ukraine

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 04:25 PM EST

President Donald Trump extended an order on Thursday first implemented under former President Barack Obama declaring Russia's actions in the Ukraine and Crimea a national emergency.

Executive Order 13600 was signed by Obama on March 6, 2014, declaring "that the actions and of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine … threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropration of its assets."

The order was extended and expanded again in 2018 under Trump and again in 2022 under former President Joe Biden. Each expansion further defined threats by Russia and actions for the U.S. to take to mitigate those threats. Trump's order extends the national emergency for another year.

The order comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump are close to signing a deal to give U.S. companies access to Ukraine's vast mineral wealth in compensation for the nearly $200 billion in military aid given over the last three years.

This is a developing story.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump extended an order on Thursday first implemented under former President Barack Obama declaring Russia's actions in the Ukraine and Crimea a national emergency.
trump, ukraine, russia, barack obama, joe biden, mineral deal
174
2025-25-27
Thursday, 27 February 2025 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved