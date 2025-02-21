Report: Trump to Visit Moscow in May

President Donald Trump will visit Russia in May, according to a French weekly news magazine.

Trump will join Russian President Vladimir Putin for May 9 celebrations commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, Le Point reported.

The outlet added that for Putin, "May 9 is the most important day of the year."

"[W]hat victory would Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump celebrate?" Le Point wrote. "Less that of the Allies of 1945 than their common one in the peace negotiations on Ukraine, which the Kellog Plan predicts will end on … May 9."

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg is Trump's special envoy to Ukraine.

Then-President Bill Clinton was in Moscow on May 9, 1995, after accepting Boris Yeltsin's invitation to attend Victory in Europe, or V-E Day, commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Trump and Putin have been in contact recently to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine War.

According to the Kremlin earlier Friday, Russia and the U.S. have made no progress on the venue for a meeting between Putin and Trump.

U.S. and Russian officials began meeting earlier this week in Saudi Arabia to discuss mending ties between the countries and ending the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Trump reportedly told a group of governors that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his associates "don't have any cards to play" in negotiations to end the war against Russia.

Trump mentioned Putin and Ukraine during a morning meeting with visiting governors.

"Trump to governors at the White House: 'I've had very good talks with Putin, and I've had not such good talks with Ukraine. They don't have any cards, but they play it tough'" AFP's Danny Kemp posted on X.

Earlier Friday, Trump reportedly said Zelenskyy "makes it very hard to make deals" as the U.S. president tries to end Ukraine's war against Russia.

"Trump continues to criticize Zelenskyy in Brian Kilmeade radio interview: 'I don't think he's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you. He's been there for three years. He makes it very hard to make deals,'" Politico's Patrick Svitek wrote on X.

Trump has criticized Zelenskyy in recent days, even claiming the Ukrainian president was "a dictator" who is unpopular in his native country.

Trump took office Jan. 20 with one of his top goals being finding a way to end the Russia-Ukraine war.