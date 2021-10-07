Trump Supporters: Getting Him Back on Twitter Crucial to Midterm Wins

Supporters of former President Donald Trump want him back on Twitter to ensure midterm election victories.

The Washington Examiner noted Trump was banned from most social media platforms after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The bans sparked a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Last week, Trump filed a request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In court papers, his attorneys argued the social media company was "coerced" by members of the U.S. Congress to suspend his account, Reuters reported.

His supporters say the social media platforms are an essential tool for connecting with voters ahead of the important midterm races.

"If you want to communicate directly with the American people, you want as many tools as possible to do so as you can," said Hogan Gidley, former spokesman for Trump. "Twitter and social media are definitely good ways to disseminate information. They are the modern-day town square. It’s a means that we’d like to have."

Political commentator and Trump supporter Dan Bongino added, "You can complain about high gas prices, but you still have to drive a car to work — any sane politician is going to want equal treatment on a popular social media platform, Twitter is an important vehicle to get his message out, which would be able to help him. It’s not catastrophic if he doesn’t get back on Twitter, but his ability to cast a wide net is hurt."

The Examiner noted Trump has been able to disseminate his thoughts through email blasts. However, Gidley said it is crucial he return to Twitter.

Trump, in a column for The Wall Street Journal in July, said his lawsuit argues, "Big Tech companies are being used to impose illegal and unconstitutional government censorship."

He blamed Democrats in Congress for "coerc(ing) platforms into censoring" their political opposition.