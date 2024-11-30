Trump: Meeting With Trudeau 'Productive'

Donald Trump said Saturday that a surprise meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Florida was "very productive," days after the incoming U.S. leader rattled Ottawa with a vow to impose tariffs on Canadian imports.

Trudeau, on an unannounced visit, had been seen smiling Friday as he exited a hotel in West Palm Beach to head to a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Afterward, Trump posted on his Truth Social website that he had had "a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau."

He said the two men had discussed issues including "the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration."

He added, "Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families."

Trudeau told journalists that he had had an "excellent conversation" with Trump, but did not elaborate.

Trump has blamed Canada and Mexico for not stemming an influx of undocumented migrants and he blames them and China for drug problems in the United States.

Trudeau's trip came after Trump sent shockwaves through the region Monday when he announced 25% import tariffs against Canada and Mexico and 10% against China if they failed to address the drug and migration problems.

Such tariffs could have a devastating impact if imposed.

More than three-quarters of Canadian exports, or $423 billion, went to the United States last year, and nearly 2 million Canadian jobs are dependent on trade.

A Canadian government source had told AFP that Canada was considering possible retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

Trudeau was the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect.

But on Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke to Trump by phone and later ruled out a trade war with the United States.

"There will not be a potential tariff war," she told reporters Thursday.

Trump later said that Sheinbaum had "agreed to stop migration through Mexico ... effectively closing our Southern border."

But she said that there would be no closing of the border, stating: "Of course we do not agree with that."

Some have suggested Trump's tariff threat was bluster, or an opening salvo in future trade negotiations. But Trudeau rejected those views when he spoke with reporters earlier in Prince Edward Island province.

"Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out," Trudeau said. "There's no question about it."