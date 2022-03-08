Penthouse in Chicago's Trump Towers Sells for $20M

A 14,260-square-foot penthouse in Chicago's Trump International Hotel & Towers sold for $20 million — the second highest price sale of any home in the city, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The penthouse takes up the entire 89th floor on the building.

The price for the unit was $10 million less that seller Sanjay Shah was asking for, but still $3 million more than he paid for it in 2014.

Shah is the CEO of software maker Vistex. He had first listed the unit in September, although he never lived in the penthouse, which includes five bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms, 18-foot glass insulated windows and a private elevator.

"I've had it for seven-plus years, and I didn't get around to finishing it, although I did have the walls up and the ceilings up and a couple of bathrooms [done]," Shah said. "And then, you know, I hosted quite a few events there, but I never really moved in. My daughters are grown now. They've moved out."

Shah and his wife Hemali purchased the home in 2014. At the time, she said the view of the Chicago River was irresistible, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.

"The view of the Chicago River meeting the lake. We just basically want to wake up to the sunrise," she said at the time.

The Realtor handling the sale declined to identify the new owners.

The Tribune noted that billionaire Ken Griffin had paid $58.75 million in 2017 for four condominium units in a Chicago building. His purchase was made in four separate transactions, but only one of the them was for more than $20 million.

The newspaper pointed out that no single-family house in Chicago has ever sold for more than $14.5 million.