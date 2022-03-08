×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | trump tower | sale | 20 million | penthouse

Penthouse in Chicago's Trump Towers Sells for $20M

Trump towers Chicago
Workers install the final letter for a giant Trump sign on the outside of the Trump Towers on June 12, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 March 2022 10:02 AM

A 14,260-square-foot penthouse in Chicago's Trump International Hotel & Towers sold for $20 million — the second highest price sale of any home in the city, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The penthouse takes up the entire 89th floor on the building.

The price for the unit was $10 million less that seller Sanjay Shah was asking for, but still $3 million more than he paid for it in 2014.

Shah is the CEO of  software maker Vistex. He had first listed the unit in September, although he never lived in the penthouse, which includes five bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms, 18-foot glass insulated windows and a private elevator.

"I've had it for seven-plus years, and I didn't get around to finishing it, although I did have the walls up and the ceilings up and a couple of bathrooms [done]," Shah said. "And then, you know, I hosted quite a few events there, but I never really moved in. My daughters are grown now. They've moved out."

Shah and his wife Hemali purchased the home in 2014. At the time, she said the view of the Chicago River was irresistible, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.

"The view of the Chicago River meeting the lake. We just basically want to wake up to the sunrise," she said at the time.

The Realtor handling the sale declined to identify the new owners.

The Tribune noted that billionaire Ken Griffin had paid $58.75 million in 2017 for four condominium units in a Chicago building. His purchase was made in four separate transactions, but only one of the them was for more than $20 million.

The newspaper pointed out that no single-family house in Chicago has ever sold for more than $14.5 million.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A 14,260-square-foot penthouse in Chicago's Trump International Hotel & Towers sold for $20 million, the second highest price sale of any home in the city, according to the Chicago Tribune.
trump tower, sale, 20 million, penthouse
289
2022-02-08
Tuesday, 08 March 2022 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved