Trump Endorses Sheehy in Key Montana Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing former Navy SEAL and businessman Tim Sheehy in Montana's Senate race, where Republicans are pushing to defeat incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

"Tim Sheehy is an American hero and highly successful businessman from the great state of Montana," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "He is strongly supported by our incredible chairman of the NRSC, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic senators and Republicans who have endorsed our campaign to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's endorsement came Friday, the same day Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., announced his candidacy for the Senate seat. Montana's Senate primary is scheduled for June 4.

The former president said, while he respects Rosendale, has endorsed him for Congress in the past, and would back him if he decides to run again for the House, Sheehy "is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT lazy Jon Tester and regain the Republican majority in the United States Senate."

Sheehy, he added, is a "political outsider, strong on the border, the military/vets, and our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the Radical Left Democrats, who are destroying our country."

Sheehy said in a statement he is "proud and honored" to have Trump's support.

"As conservative political outsiders and successful businessmen, we will never surrender to the radical left who is destroying our country, and we will always fight for Montanans and put America first!" Sheehy said.

Under Trump's leadership, "our economy was booming, our border was secure, and America was respected on the world stage," he continued. "Together, we will take on and defeat the Washington establishment and career politicians selling out our country, rebuild our economy, secure the border, retire Jon Tester and Joe Biden, and Make America Great Again!"

Rosendale, meanwhile, posted on X that Trump "needs actual fighters in the U.S. Senate to enact his Agenda 47 – and that's me and not Mitch McConnell's hand pick, Tim Sheehy. I'm going to win this primary, defeat Jon Tester in November, and together we will Make America Great Again!"