More than half of likely Texas GOP primary voters back former President Donald Trump in his bid to win the party's presidential nomination, while his closet Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is favored by 19%, according to a poll by Defend Texas Liberty PAC.

Here are how the poll results break down:

51% say they are voting for Trump — an increase of 4 points from last month's poll.

19% say they will cast their ballot for DeSantis — a decrease of 4 points from last month.

5% say they will vote for former Vice President Mike Pence — an increase of 1 point from last month.

4% say they will cast their ballot for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — an increase of 1 point from last month.

All other candidates were below 4%.

10% said they were undecided.

The poll, conducted June 28-30, surveyed 764 likely Texas Republican primary voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5%.