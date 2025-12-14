Trump Vows 'Big Damage' in Syria After Attack

President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed "big damage" in Syria after two U.S. service members and one American civilian were killed in an attack.

Speaking at a White House Christmas reception, Trump opened with condolences for victims of a violent weekend that included the Syria attack, a shooting at Brown University, and a deadly antisemitic attack in Australia.

"In Syria there will be a lot of damage done to the people that did it," Trump said, adding that authorities "got the person" responsible but that "there'll be big damage done."

Trump said the Syria attack killed "three great patriots" and stressed it was carried out by ISIS, not the Syrian government.

"The Syrian government fought by our side. The new president fought by our side," said Trump, framing the incident as a reminder that U.S. forces remain in harm's way even as Washington works with partners to keep the Islamic State from resurging.

Syria's Interior Ministry said the attacker targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces near Palmyra on Saturday before being shot dead and that five suspects with alleged links to the incident were arrested in a coordinated security operation.

The ministry described the attacker as a Syrian security force member suspected of sympathizing with the Islamic State.

U.S. Central Command said three U.S. soldiers were also wounded.

Trump also referenced violence closer to home, citing "Brown University, nine injured, and two" killed, adding that investigators apprehended a "person of interest."

Authorities in Rhode Island detained a person of interest after the Brown shooting.

In Australia, at least 11 people were killed Sunday in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration at a popular Sydney beach, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was quick to call it an act of antisemitic terrorism.

Antisemitism has been on the rise in Australia, fueled in part by Israel's war in Gaza, as local Jewish groups have decried the lack of support from authorities.

"We're here to celebrate Christmas and to celebrate, and I think today we can say very loudly we celebrate Hanukkah because that was such a horrible attack," Trump said.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.