Trump Lawyers Turned Down DA's Request to Surrender on Friday

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump rebuffed a request from the Manhattan district attorney's office for Trump to surrender on Friday, Politico reported.

The lawyers informed the DA's office that the Secret Service needed more time to prepare for its security detail in New York after Trump's indictment came out Thursday.

Word of the exchange between the two sides was initially provided to Politico by a law enforcement source and was later confirmed by Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina. A spokesperson for the DA's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politico noted the discussion shows the delicate, unprecedented nature of the indictment.

The outlet reported that Trump is expected to surrender to the Manhattan DA' s office, but Tacopina said no date has been set yet.

Asked during a Friday interview on ABC News' "Good Morning America” whether there will be handcuffs, a mug shot, or a perp walk, Tacopina said: "I'm sure they [prosecutors] will try to get every ounce of publicity they can out of this thing.

"The president will not be put in handcuffs. As far as a mug shot's concerned, perp walk, I'm sure they'll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him."

And in an interview on NBC's “Today” show, Tacopina said there is "zero chance" Trump will take a plea deal.

"There's no crime," Tacopina said. "I don't know if it's going to make it to trial because we have substantial legal challenges.”