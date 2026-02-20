Trump Rips Court on Ruling, Announces New 10% Global Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the Supreme Court's ruling curbing his tariff authority and announced he was imposing a new 10% global tariff beginning today, while keeping existing national security and China-era trade tariffs in place.

"Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," Trump said at a press conference following the decision, where he called the court's 6-3 decision "deeply disappointing."

He praised Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh for their dissenting opinions, while saying he was "ashamed of certain members of the court" for their rulings.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both Trump appointees, joined Chief Justice John Roberts in applying the major questions doctrine.

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, agreed that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize tariffs but said the case could be resolved using ordinary tools of statutory interpretation without invoking the major questions doctrine.

Trump, meanwhile, said foreign countries are celebrating the decision and warned their reaction would not last.

"They're so happy, and they're dancing in the streets, but they won't be dancing for long," he said.

Trump also criticized the court's liberal wing as "an automatic no," likening it to Democrats in Congress, and claimed some justices are influenced by political pressure and foreign interests, though he did not provide evidence.

The president said he deliberately held back while the case was pending, claiming he did not want to influence the justices.

"I didn't want to do anything that would affect the decision of the court, because I understand the court," Trump said, adding that he believes the court can be "very easily swayed."

He also said he tried to be "very well behaved," then added, "I want to be a good boy."

Trump defended tariffs as central to his economic agenda, pointing to market benchmarks he said were reached sooner than critics predicted.

"Our stock market has just recently broken 50,000 on the Dow and ... broken 7,000 on the S&P," he said. "Nobody thought it was possible to do it within four years. And we did it in one year."

He also credited tariffs with broader security and diplomatic outcomes, saying they helped end "five of the eight wars that I settled," including between India and Pakistan, and repeated his claim that the conflict could have escalated to nuclear war.

Trump said Pakistan's prime minister told him he could have "saved 35 million lives" by helping stop the fighting.

Trump further said tariffs, combined with stronger border policies, helped reduce fentanyl entering the United States by 30%, describing the duties as a penalty against countries "illegally sending this poison into our country."

He emphasized that tariffs tied to fentanyl enforcement remain in place despite the ruling.

"All of those tariffs remain," he said. "They all remain. We're still getting them, and we will after the decision."

While insisting the court was wrong, Trump said the ruling still left his administration wide latitude to escalate tariffs using other authorities, citing language he attributed to Kavanaugh's dissent.

"Although I firmly disagree with the court's holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a president's ability to order tariffs going forward," Trump said, reading from the dissent. "And it doesn't."

Trump then listed other statutes he said can be used to impose tariffs, including the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the Trade Act of 1974, and the Tariff Act of 1930, describing them as a "little bit longer process" but available for broader use.

"In fact, I can charge much more than I was charging," Trump said.

He said the decision was internally inconsistent, arguing the court barred him from imposing even a minimal charge under the IEEPA while still allowing broader trade restrictions.

"To show you how ridiculous the opinion is," Trump said, "the court said that I'm not allowed to charge even $1 ... but I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country."

Trump said the decision "made a president's ability to both regulate trade and impose tariffs more powerful and more crystal clear, rather than less," adding he believed the justices did not intend that result. He also accused Democrats of wanting to "pack the court," though he said the ruling would ultimately boost revenue and strengthen U.S. leverage.

"The Supreme Court did not overrule tariffs," Trump said. "They merely overruled a particular use of tariffs."

Trump said existing tariffs imposed for national security and other trade enforcement purposes will continue.

"Therefore, effective immediately, all national security tariffs under section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs ... remain in place, fully in place and in full force and effect," he said.

He also said the administration is launching new trade investigations.

"We're also initiating Section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies," Trump said.

Trump ended by promising additional actions beyond the tariffs invalidated by the court.

"But other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected," he said. "We have alternatives. Great alternatives."