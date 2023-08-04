Trump: Supreme Court 'Must Intercede' in Legal Fights

Former President Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court to "intercede" in his legal battles.

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of leading a criminal conspiracy that, prosecutors claim, sought to defraud the American people by overturning the 2020 election. He previously was charged in two other criminal cases.

"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate," Trump posted Friday on Truth Social. "Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country.

"I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!"

Later, Trump aimed a comment at President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Biden & Garland file bogus cases against me so it becomes difficult for me to campaign. Nothing like this has every happened before. Must be Unconstitutional? BUT SOMEHOW, WE WILL WIN IT ALL!!!" Trump posted.

Trump maintains a large lead over the rest of the Republican primary field despite his legal troubles, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey. Trump (47%) continues to hold a huge lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (13%), whose support has dropped 6 percentage points since mid-July.

Thursday's indictment was the third filed against Trump in the past few months. He faces charges related to hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and others related to classified documents after his presidency ended.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump has said he's being prosecuted for political purposes because of position as the front-runner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.