Trump Appeals to Supreme Court to Block Jan. 6 Committee From Accessing Records

Former President Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to block the House Jan. 6 select committee from accessing White House documents.

Trump filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the high court on Thursday.

A federal appeals court on Dec. 9 ruled against Trump but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court had a chance to weigh in.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan select committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — is investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The committee, chaired by Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has requested visitor logs, phone records, and written communications between Trump's advisers. Committee members claim the records are vital to their investigation.

Trump has maintained he has the right to assert executive privilege over the documents. He argues that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

President Joe Biden, however, determined that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should not be invoked.

Trump advisers including Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows have all claimed executive privilege as justification with noncompliance after being asked to appear before the committee.

The select committee voted unanimously Dec. 13 to seek "contempt of Congress“ charges against Meadows.

Bannon already has been charged with contempt for not appearing before the panel.

Meadows told Newsmax it's his belief the committee is abusing its subpoena authority.

"We got a subpoena that was so broad in scope," Meadows said, "that every single ... phone record ... geolocation, you name it; the broad scope of the subpoena was just breathtaking. I can tell you when I was in Congress, we used subpoenas ... [in a] very limited and very focused basis. Obviously, the Jan. 6 committee has taken a very different approach. And candidly, I think it's an abuse of power."

Trump appointed 3 of the 9 Supreme Court justices.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.